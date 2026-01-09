Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls

NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has warned of criminal action against employees who failed to report for election duty for the civic body’s General Elections 2025–26, stating that FIRs will be registered against persistent absentees. The warning was issued following an urgent meeting of school heads held on Thursday, ahead of polling scheduled for January 15.

According to the civic administration, 451 employees appointed for election duty remained absent, prompting a strict response from the authorities. Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, a meeting of principals from 101 schools was convened at the Gyan Kendra at the NMMC headquarters.

Additional Commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Kisanrao Palande, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sanghratna Khillare, and Education Officer Ashok Kadus informed school heads that election duty is a national responsibility and mandatory for all designated staff.

The Election Department has directed that employees who have not yet reported must present themselves at the office of the respective Returning Officer by 2 pm on Thursday. School heads have been instructed to submit the names of those who fail to join duty by 4 pm. Based on the final absentee list received from Returning Officers, police complaints will be lodged against the erring employees for obstructing election duties.

Addressing the meeting, Khillare said that as per government resolutions, election work for Lok Sabha, Assembly and local body polls is compulsory for employees across all managements. “Participating in training and election duty once every five years is part of our responsibility towards democracy,” she said, urging absentee staff to immediately report to their assigned locations to avoid stringent legal action.

