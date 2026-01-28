Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Offices Shut As Maharashtra Observes 3-Day Mourning For Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

NMMC Offices Remain Closed In Navi Mumbai During State Mourning For Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 28: Following the sad demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Ashatai Anantrao Pawar on Wednesday, all offices of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) remained closed for the day, except essential services such as healthcare, fire brigade and water supply.

Three-day state mourning announced

As per instructions issued by the Protocol Department of the General Administration Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, the state government has declared a three-day state mourning from January 28 to January 30, 2026, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across Maharashtra. Authorities have also been directed not to organise any entertainment or recreational programmes during the mourning period.

NMMC issues circular

In compliance with these directions, the NMMC General Administration Department issued a circular instructing all department heads and office heads to ensure closure of municipal offices on January 28, while maintaining uninterrupted essential services for citizens.

An official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said, “All municipal offices have been closed as a mark of respect, while essential services have been kept operational to avoid inconvenience to the public.”

Further directions awaited

Further instructions regarding administrative functioning during the mourning period will be implemented as per directives from the state government, officials said.

