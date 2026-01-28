Mumbai Biggest Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2026 Returns With 'A Movable Feast': What's On The Food Menu?

Representative Image |

Mumbai is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of its grandest celebration of art and culture: the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026! Running from January 31 to February 8, the city's most historic precinct will come alive with pulsating energy, as artists, performers, and audiences converge for nine days of creative revelry.

This year's theme, ‘Ahead of the Curve’, promises to spotlight bold innovation and imaginative leaps in art, reflecting a future-forward outlook that defines the festival's 26th edition.

‘A Movable Feast’ by Romi Purkayastha

One of the most delectable highlights of the festival will be its food segment with the evocative theme, ‘A Movable Feast.’ Curated by Romi Purkayastha and spread across iconic venues such as the International YWCA, Taj Mahal Hotel, and beloved local restaurants, this culinary journey is all about traversing borders and traditions through taste.

Inspired by Hemingway’s Parisian memoir, the food events will invite festivalgoers to experience global flavours and shared meals as art in motion. From street-side classics to gourmet innovations, each dish will tell a story of heritage, of sustainability, and of Mumbai’s ever-evolving palate. Expect immersive tastings, chef pop-ups, and interactive workshops, all celebrating food as both memory and adventure.

Swipe to know everything that's on at the food fest:

Saturday, January 31

Mind Your Wine Manners!

Enjoy an intimate masterclass with India's only Master of Wine, Sonal C. Holland, as she reveals wine wisdom and anecdotes from her book 'One in a Billion' at the cosy Malido Apéro.

Time: 04:30 pm - 06:00 pm

Where: Malido Apéro, Kala Ghoda

Sunday, February 1

The Art of Brewing & Tasting Coffees With Blue Tokai

Elevate your coffee game by learning the nuances of Pour-Over Brewing. Explore grind size, temperature, extraction, and roast profiles to craft the perfect cup at home. Register at community@bluetokaicoffee.com.

Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Where: YWCA International

Soft Spot – The Cheesy Plot Twist!

Put your palate to the test in a Blind Tasting Challenge featuring Anushi Patel's Soft Spot Dairy-Free Cheese. Indulge in luscious, vegan flavours with no dairy in sight!

Time: 12:00 pm - 02:00 pm

Where: Ministry of New, Fort

Food! Camera! Action! Cheeni Kum

Join master filmmaker R. Balki for an engaging conversation on cinema and cuisine with SharmaG at KMC Bar & Bistro, Fort, culminating in a screening of his acclaimed debut, Cheeni Kum.

Time: 04:00 pm - 08:00 pm

Where: KMC Bar & Bistro, Fort

A Chef's Autobiography – Launch of 'Tell My Mother I Like Boys'

Michelin-starred Chef Suvir Saran sits down with LGBTQ+ advocate Anish Gawande to discuss his memoir, delving into themes of identity, desire, and life’s many cravings.

Time: 06:00 pm - 07:00 pm

Where: Elphinstone College Quadrangle

Monday, February 2

Food x Design: Mezcalita

Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Mezcalita Cantina, where striking design and mouthwatering Mexican fare promise a sensory adventure.

Time: 04:00 pm - 05:00 pm

Where: Mezcalita, Churchgate

Tuesday, February 3

Chutney: From Page to Plate

Embark on a flavorful chutney-making workshop with culinary storyteller Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and restaurateur Pinky Dixit at the launch of 'CHUTNEY: A Compendium of Stories and Recipes.'

Time: 05:00 pm - 07:00 pm

Where: YWCA International

Wednesday, February 4

The Noodle Pulling Workout!

Flex your culinary muscles in a lively Noodle Pulling Workshop with Chef Rahul Punjabi of Bang Bang! Combine skill, spectacle, and slurp-worthy noodles for a unique “food workout.”

Time: 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm

Where: YWCA International

Myths & Mythologies of Food

Dive into a fascinating panel as mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, culinary anthropologist Kurush F. Dalal, and avid traveller and culture connoisseur Shekhar Sawant share myths and legends hidden within our favourite foods.

Time: 06:00 pm - 08:00 pm

Where: Elphinstone College Quadrangle

Thursday, February 5

Six Brothers Mahura Tasting – A Story You Can Sip

Discover the indigenous spirit Mahua, India’s oldest spirit, with Six Brothers Mahura in a tasting session filled with innovative cocktails, folk tales, and warm camaraderie.

Time: 03:00 pm - 05:00 pm

Where: Bombay Brasserie, Colaba

Burnt is Beautiful!

Learn grilling, searing, and smoking techniques in a hands-on masterclass with Chef JD, plus snag an exclusive first look at Flint, the soon-to-open grill-forward café.

Time: 05:30 pm - 07:30 pm

Where: Flint, NCPA

Friday, February 6

Inside the Roll – The Sushi Edit

Explore the art of sushi in an interactive session with Chef Mohit Singh of Otoki, uncover ingredient secrets, knife skills, and the philosophy behind Japanese sushi.

Time: 03:00 pm - 04:30 pm

Where: Otoki, Colaba

Saturday, February 7

A Love Letter to Swiss Chocolate️

Fall in love with Swiss chocolate in a live demo by Chef Anil Rohira, presented by the Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai. Get ready to experience chocolate tempering, pairing, and tasting.

Time: 02:00 pm - 03:30 pm

Where: Ministry of New, Fort

Dimsum...And Then Some!

Create your own delectable dim sum alongside Head Chef Rajat at The Dimsum Room. Practise folding techniques and sample your hand-crafted treats.

Time: 05:00 pm - 06:30 pm

Where: The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

Sunday, February 8

Spill The Tea with Society Tea

Savour a guided Society Tea tasting with expert Xavier Fernandes. Enjoy snacks, sip fine chai, and learn insider secrets for brewing the perfect cup.

Time: 02:00 pm - 04:00 pm

Where: YWCA International

Kindly note!

Entry is first-come, first-served. Schedules may be updated. Please pick up your wristband at the venue entrance 30 minutes prior to the event.