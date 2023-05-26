 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chalks out plans for Pulse Polio vaccination campaign on Sunday
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC chalks out plans for Pulse Polio vaccination campaign on Sunday

In the campaign, a total of 90897 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years in the NMMC area will be covered. For that, 726 booths, 604 permanent, 94 transit and 28 mobile vans will be operating in 23 urban health posts across the city.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | FPJ

The Sub-National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign will be held on Sunday, May 28 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area. In the campaign, every child between the ages of 0 and 5 will be given a polio vaccination. The civic chief Rajesh Narvekar has directed the health department to plan the polio vaccination properly.

India is polio-free. But since polio is still present in some countries, the Pulse Polio campaign is being implemented at the national level to prevent its resurgence.

Nearly 1 lakh children to be vaccinated

In the campaign, a total of 90897 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years in the NMMC area will be covered. For that, a total of 726 booths, 604 permanent, 94 transit and 28 mobile vans will be operating in 23 urban health posts across the city.

The transit and mobile teams have been formed at busy places like malls, railway stations, and bus stands. Similarly, a meeting of the City Task Force Committee was held under the chairmanship of the civic chief Narvekar and training was conducted for Medical Officers, NM, LHV, ANM, Asha and volunteers.

Special training provided

For the campaign, awareness posters and banners have been put up in the municipal area. On the day of the Pulse Polio Vaccination campaign, the volunteers at the booth and for the next 5 days are required to use masks, sanitise hands before giving the vaccine to the baby and avoid touching the baby. Also, training has been given on not holding the baby's hand while marking with a pen on the left wrist.

On the day of the pulse polio vaccination campaign, the volunteers at the booth should take care not to touch the baby's hand and ask the mother or guardian to hold the baby's hand without touching the baby's hand while making a mark on the baby's left collarbone with a pen.

Door-to-door vaccination

Public awareness posters and banners have been put up in the municipal working area to spread the information about this campaign in a wide format and the campaign has also been publicised through the social media of the municipal corporation.

Under this polio vaccination campaign, the children who If the dose is not given on 28th May 2023 due to some reason, it has also been planned through the health department and after that 881 teams will conduct door-to-door vaccination visits. For this, every team has been meticulously planned according to their scope of work.

