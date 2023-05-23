Indore: Pulse polio drive on May 28, health department targets 5.20 lakh children

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another pulse polio campaign will be launched across the district on May 28 to immunise kids and to keep the country safe from the deadly disease. Not only the health department but other departments too will coordinate to mobilise the children so that the maximum number get the polio drops.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, they have started preparation for sub-national immunisation of polio vaccines in 16 districts across Madhya Pradesh including Indore.

Children below five years of age will be covered on the first day of the campaign launched at booth level.

“The department has been entrusted with a target of administering polio drops to 5, 20,000 children in the district and they are aiming to achieve over 80 per cent of the mark on the very first day of the two-day campaign.

“We are targeting to administer the polio drops at 3,738 booths to be set up across the district with the help of paramedical and nursing students, and our health activists. We will launch the drive on booths on the first day and activists will reach every doorstep to administer drops to those who couldn’t reach the booth on the second day,” Dr Gupta said.

The official further enlightened that vaccination against polio started in the country in 1978 with the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). The last reported cases of wild polio in India were in West Bengal and Gujarat on January 13, 2011. On 27 March 2014, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared India a polio-free country, since no cases of wild polio have been reported since then.

