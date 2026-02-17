 Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe

The NCP has alleged irregularities in a ₹3 crore RCC drainage project near an NRI area in Navi Mumbai, questioning its necessity despite existing CIDCO stormwater drains and seeking an immediate civic probe into construction quality and fund use.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
Senior NCP leader and Navi Mumbai district president Bharat Jadhav | Facebook

Navi Mumbai, Feb 17: A controversy has emerged over an ongoing RCC drainage project near an NRI residential area in Navi Mumbai, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleging that the work is unnecessary, substandard and a misuse of public funds.

Complaint submitted to Municipal Commissioner

Senior NCP leader and Navi Mumbai district president Bharat Jadhav has submitted a written complaint to the Municipal Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, seeking an immediate site inspection and inquiry into the project.

Questions raised over need for new drain

According to the complaint, an RCC drain costing approximately Rs 3 crore is being constructed despite the existence of a natural stormwater drain developed earlier by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on both sides of the locality. Jadhav has questioned the need for the new structure and alleged that the quality of construction is poor.

Allegations regarding project approvals

The NCP leader further alleged that the project was proposed by a deputy engineer who had earlier figured in an inquiry related to alleged corruption and unnecessary drainage works. He claimed that repeated approvals for such projects raise concerns about oversight and accountability within the civic administration.

Demand for inspection and review

Focusing on the work itself, Jadhav demanded that civic officials conduct an immediate site inspection and issue corrective instructions to ensure quality if the project is allowed to continue. He also called for a review and cancellation of other similar drainage works proposed in areas where natural drains already exist.

Copies of the complaint have been forwarded to senior civic officials, including the Additional Municipal Commissioner, City Engineer, Executive Engineer and Deputy Engineer. The civic administration has not issued an official response to the allegations so far.

