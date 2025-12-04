Navi Mumbai News: MNS Slams CIDCO For Auctioning Public-Amenity Plot In Nerul To Builder

CIDCO | File Image

Nerul: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has sharply criticised CIDCO for auctioning a 5-acre plot in Sector 28, Nerul, which was originally reserved for multiple public amenities, and allegedly selling it to a private builder.

Party Alleges Diversion of Reserved Land

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale alleged that the land—earmarked in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s approved Development Plan for a garden, playground, police station, divyang (disabled) centre, and senior citizens’ centre—has been diverted to private developers.

MNS Warns of Agitation

Kale accused the municipal corporation of ignoring the issue and warned that the MNS would launch a dharna agitation if the auction is not cancelled.

He said that the decision undermines public interest and deprives residents of essential civic facilities.

Demand to Restore Public Reservation

The party has demanded that the sale be revoked immediately and that the plot be restored to its original public-amenity reservation.

CIDCO Declines to Comment

CIDCO officials refrained from commenting on the matter.

