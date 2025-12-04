 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Slams CIDCO For Auctioning Public-Amenity Plot In Nerul To Builder
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MNS Slams CIDCO For Auctioning Public-Amenity Plot In Nerul To Builder

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Slams CIDCO For Auctioning Public-Amenity Plot In Nerul To Builder

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale alleged that the land—earmarked in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s approved Development Plan for a garden, playground, police station, divyang (disabled) centre, and senior citizens’ centre—has been diverted to private developers.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
CIDCO | File Image

Nerul: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has sharply criticised CIDCO for auctioning a 5-acre plot in Sector 28, Nerul, which was originally reserved for multiple public amenities, and allegedly selling it to a private builder.

Party Alleges Diversion of Reserved Land

MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale alleged that the land—earmarked in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s approved Development Plan for a garden, playground, police station, divyang (disabled) centre, and senior citizens’ centre—has been diverted to private developers.

MNS Warns of Agitation

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Muslim Groups Slam Goregaon College For Burqa Ban, Call It Violation Of Religious Rights
Mumbai News: Muslim Groups Slam Goregaon College For Burqa Ban, Call It Violation Of Religious Rights
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled

Kale accused the municipal corporation of ignoring the issue and warned that the MNS would launch a dharna agitation if the auction is not cancelled.

He said that the decision undermines public interest and deprives residents of essential civic facilities.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Kamothe Woman Arrested For Stealing Neighbour’s Gold, Destroying CCTV...
article-image

Demand to Restore Public Reservation

The party has demanded that the sale be revoked immediately and that the plot be restored to its original public-amenity reservation.

CIDCO Declines to Comment

CIDCO officials refrained from commenting on the matter.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Muslim Groups Slam Goregaon College For Burqa Ban, Call It Violation Of Religious...

Mumbai News: Muslim Groups Slam Goregaon College For Burqa Ban, Call It Violation Of Religious...

Mumbai News: BMC Moves To Clear Hurdles, Fast-Track Pending Work On Hancock Bridge Approach Roads

Mumbai News: BMC Moves To Clear Hurdles, Fast-Track Pending Work On Hancock Bridge Approach Roads

Tata Trusts, Mumbai University Join Hands To Restore Historic Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall

Tata Trusts, Mumbai University Join Hands To Restore Historic Sir Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall

Sadanand Date Emerges As Frontrunner For Maharashtra DGP Post; State Seeks His Repatriation

Sadanand Date Emerges As Frontrunner For Maharashtra DGP Post; State Seeks His Repatriation

Navi Mumbai News: Coastal Communities Warn Of Indefinite Agitation If NMIA Not Named After D B Patil...

Navi Mumbai News: Coastal Communities Warn Of Indefinite Agitation If NMIA Not Named After D B Patil...