Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded urgent repairs and redevelopment of old CIDCO buildings after a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a slab collapse at Vighnaharta Society, Sector-1, Nerul, early Monday morning.

MNS city secretary Sachin Kadam met the injured woman at the hospital, and inspected the damaged flat. He held CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) responsible for forcing residents to live in unsafe conditions.

“These buildings were constructed by CIDCO in 1985 with poor quality work, and many were declared dangerous years ago. Yet, no concrete steps have been taken for repairs or redevelopment. CIDCO is shirking its duty, and the Municipal Corporation too is neglecting the issue,” Kadam said.

He announced that MNS will soon meet CIDCO and NMMC officials to press for immediate action. “If corrective steps are not taken, citizens’ lives will remain at constant risk. MNS will not remain silent,” he added.

MNS division president Nikhil Gawde and division secretary Shankar Ghongde-Patil accompanied Kadam during the visit.