 Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse

Navi Mumbai News: MNS Demands Urgent Action After Pregnant Woman Injured In CIDCO Building Slab Collapse

MNS city secretary Sachin Kadam met the injured woman at the hospital, and inspected the damaged flat. He held CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) responsible for forcing residents to live in unsafe conditions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
article-image

 The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded urgent repairs and redevelopment of old CIDCO buildings after a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a slab collapse at Vighnaharta Society, Sector-1, Nerul, early Monday morning.

MNS city secretary Sachin Kadam  met the injured woman at the hospital, and inspected the damaged flat. He held CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) responsible for forcing residents to live in unsafe conditions.

“These buildings were constructed by CIDCO in 1985 with poor quality work, and many were declared dangerous years ago. Yet, no concrete steps have been taken for repairs or redevelopment. CIDCO is shirking its duty, and the Municipal Corporation too is neglecting the issue,” Kadam said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Bus Conductor’s Thoughtful Act Wins Hearts Amid Heavy Rains
article-image

He announced that MNS will soon meet CIDCO and NMMC officials to press for immediate action. “If corrective steps are not taken, citizens’ lives will remain at constant risk. MNS will not remain silent,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC Rights
Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC Rights
Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Welcomes Ex-Corporators, Hundreds Of Workers Into Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Welcomes Ex-Corporators, Hundreds Of Workers Into Shiv Sena
'Mumbai’s Marol Fish Market To Get Modern Makeover With Koli Bhavan, Cafeteria & Cold Storage': Minister Nitesh Rane
'Mumbai’s Marol Fish Market To Get Modern Makeover With Koli Bhavan, Cafeteria & Cold Storage': Minister Nitesh Rane
ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case
ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case

MNS division president Nikhil Gawde and division secretary Shankar Ghongde-Patil accompanied Kadam during the visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC...

Nashik: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Urges Barbers’ Community To Embrace Education, Unity And OBC...

Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Welcomes Ex-Corporators, Hundreds Of Workers Into Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Welcomes Ex-Corporators, Hundreds Of Workers Into Shiv Sena

'Mumbai’s Marol Fish Market To Get Modern Makeover With Koli Bhavan, Cafeteria & Cold Storage':...

'Mumbai’s Marol Fish Market To Get Modern Makeover With Koli Bhavan, Cafeteria & Cold Storage':...

ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case

ED Reveals Hawala Route In Ex-Vasai-Virar Civic Chief Anil Pawar’s Money Laundering Case

Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards

Missing Court Records Stall SIES Cheating Case Trial; Law Allows Reconstruction With Safeguards