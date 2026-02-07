 Navi Mumbai News: Mangrove Soldiers To Hold 286th Weekly Coastal Cleanup Drive At Sarsole Jetty In Nerul On Sunday
The Mangrove Soldiers, along with the Environment Life Foundation, will conduct their 286th weekly mangrove cleanup drive on Sunday at Sarsole Jetty in Nerul to protect fragile coastal biodiversity and remove plastic waste.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Volunteers will gather at Sarsole Jetty in Nerul to remove plastic waste and protect Navi Mumbai’s mangrove ecosystem | X - @EnvironmentLife

Navi Mumbai, Feb 07: The Mangrove Soldiers, in association with the Environment Life Foundation, will organise their 286th weekly mangrove cleanup drive.

Event details and location

The event will be held on Sunday, February 8, at Sarsole Jetty in Nerul (West), Navi Mumbai. The drive will take place between 7 am and 9 am and aims to protect and conserve the city’s fragile coastal biodiversity.

The cleanup activity will be conducted at Sarsole Jetty, Sector 06, opposite the petrol pump along Palm Beach Road.

Volunteers to remove plastic waste

Volunteers will work together to remove plastic waste and debris from the mangrove ecosystem, helping safeguard marine life and improve the health of coastal wetlands.

Safety guidelines for participants

Participants have been advised to carry reusable water bottles, wear full-sleeved clothing and sturdy shoes, apply mosquito repellent, and bring light snacks or glucose biscuits. The organisers have stated that slippers and sandals will not be permitted during the drive to ensure safety.

Registration and contact information

Interested citizens can register online, while location details have been shared for easy access to the site. The organisers have encouraged residents, students and environmental enthusiasts to take part and contribute to conservation efforts.

Also Watch:

Navi Mumbai News: Open Gym Installed Under MLA Fund Mysteriously Disappears From Sanpada Public...
article-image

For further information and participation details, volunteers can contact the organisers via phone or email. The Environment Life Foundation has also invited citizens to follow its social media platforms for regular updates on environmental initiatives.

