 Navi Mumbai News: Open Gym Installed Under MLA Fund Mysteriously Disappears From Sanpada Public Garden, Citizens Seek Probe
Residents in Sanpada’s Sector 4 have raised alarms after an MLA-funded open gym vanished from a public garden without notice. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has yet to issue any clarification, prompting demands for accountability, transparency and immediate reinstallation of the public fitness facility.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
An empty patch inside a Sanpada public garden where an MLA-funded open gym once stood has sparked civic outrage over missing public assets | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 05: A serious issue has surfaced in Sanpada’s Sector 4 after an open gym installed at Swami Mohananand Giriji Maharaj Garden under MLA funds allegedly disappeared without any official notice, explanation or public disclosure. The incident has raised questions over administrative accountability and possible misuse of public money.

Facility missing for nearly a year

According to a written complaint submitted by local resident Nilesh Somaji Kachare, the open gym, set up to promote public health and fitness, has been missing for nearly a year. Despite repeated follow-ups, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reportedly failed to issue any written communication, resolution or clarification regarding its removal.

Residents raise suspicion

Terming the incident serious and suspicious, Kachare said, “This open gym was created using taxpayers’ money. Its sudden disappearance without any explanation raises doubts about whether this is sheer administrative negligence or a deliberate disregard for public assets.”

Residents allege that no information board or official notice has been displayed at the garden site explaining why the facility was removed or where the equipment has been shifted. “There is complete silence from the authorities. That silence itself fuels suspicion,” a local resident said.

Concerns over transparency

Navi Mumbai is often promoted as the City of Gardens, but citizens claim that essential amenities within these gardens are being quietly removed, eroding public trust in civic administration. “Gardens are meant to serve the public. Removing facilities without informing citizens shows a lack of transparency,” another resident remarked.

Demands placed before civic officials

In his complaint addressed to the Assistant Commissioner and the Departmental Officer of Turbhe ‘D’ Ward, Kachare has demanded:

● Written clarification on who ordered the removal of the open gym, when it was removed, and for what reason

● Disclosure of the current location of the gym equipment purchased through MLA Manda Mhatre funds

● Immediate reinstallation of the open gym at the same garden

● Fixing responsibility on concerned officials or contractors and initiating disciplinary action

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: BJP Sweeps Top Posts As Sujata Patil Elected Mayor, Dashrath Bhagat Becomes Deputy...
Warning of escalation

Warning of further action, Kachare stated, “If the administration continues to ignore this issue, citizens will be forced to seek information under the Right to Information Act, escalate the matter to senior authorities, and even resort to democratic protests.”

The NMMC garden department has stated that it is looking into the allegations.

