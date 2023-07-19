 Navi Mumbai News: AHTU Rescues Two Minors From Separate Garages In Nerul
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | pxhere.com

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai Police rescued two minors from two garages in Shirvane village in Nerul. Both the children were reportedly subjected to excessive labour and paid low wages.

Based on the information, Atul Aher, Senior Police Inspector of the AHTU carried out a raid last week and found these two children were employed by two garages.

The first raid was conducted at Durga Motor Works garage in Shiravane and a 13-year-old boy was rescued. At the same time, they found an AM car washing centre that employed another minor. The boy was rescued.

The owners of both garages, identified as Abdul Sharif Rain (37) of Durga Motor Works and Taib Manjur Qureshi (32) of AM Car Washing Centre and they were found to be responsible for subjecting these children into financial and physical exploitation. They had employed the young boys at low wages and forced them to undertake demanding labour. A case was registered against both the garage owners under the Child Care and Protection Act, Child and Adolescent Labor Regulation and Extermination Act.

