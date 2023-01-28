Navi Mumbai: Newly married couple booked for using fake documents to get married

Image for representation |

The Turbhe MIDC police have registered a case against the newly married couple under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act and forgery. According to police, the boy made fake documents stating his age was 22 and got married to a 19-year-old girl at a social organisation near Pune.

Girl's family lodged complaint with police

However, the marriage was not accepted by the family of the girl, who lodged a complaint at Turbhe MIDC police. The police also came to know that the boy is legally not eligible to marry as he has not achieved 21 years. The legal age for marriage is 21 years for a boy and 18 years for a girl.

The police sought help from the Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Scheme office to find out their ages and register a complaint.

Boy only 19 years old, forged documents

The Assistant Child Marriage Prevention Officer investigated and verified the documents of the boy and girl. Their college records were checked and it was found that the age of the boy is 19 years. The official from Child Marriage Prevention Department filed a complaint under the Child Marriage Prevention Act at Turbhe MIDC Police Station.

According to police, both the boy and girl were having a love affair. However, their families were against their marriage. So, they hatched the plan to forge the documents and get married at a social organization. The boy made fake Aadhar, school leaving and other documents that they submitted at the social organisation in Alandi in Pune and got married on January 13. Their three friends were also present there as witnesses.

Boy and girl booked under various sections

According to police, a case has been registered against them under sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 471, and 34 of IPC and sections 10 and 11 of the Child Marriage Prevention Act.

A senior official from Turbhe MIDC said that since the marriage was solemnised in Alandi in Pune, the case has been transferred to Alandi police for further investigation.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)