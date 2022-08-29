Navi Mumbai: NCP holds review meeting on NMMC election

Navi Mumbai NCP District President and former Deputy Mayor Ashok Gawde, right | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: A review meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was organised under the guidance of Navi Mumbai District President and former Deputy Mayor Ashok Gawde at the central office of the party in Sanpada in the wake of the upcoming elections of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Gawde said that the activists should understand the difficulties of the common people, solve their problems in written form reports in the district office.

“We will show our strength together with the district committee to solve various administrative problems like Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, and Police”, said Gawde.

A large number of chief office bearers of various cells of NCP in Sanpada, as well as all taluka presidents and activists were present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, NCP transport cell vice president Vilasrao Hule-Patil, state general secretary Bhalchandra Nalavde, Navi Mumbai district working president GS Patil, former corporator Sangeeta Borade OBC cell president Rupesh Thakur, women taluka president Seema Patil, district vice president Vikas Gadve, General Secretary Ajit Sawant, Shubham Bhalerao and other dignitaries presented their views.