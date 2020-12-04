Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation starts Abhay Yojana for property tax

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with Abhay Yojana for waiving off the penalty for delayed payment of property tax. The civic body has given a two-month period to take benefits of the scheme, which will begin on December 15 and end on February 15.

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for NMMC. For the financial year 2020-21, it is estimated to receive Rs 630 crores from it.

“Due to the pandemic, the collection of property tax has been severely affected. Many residents are going through financial difficulties. The scheme will certainly bring some relief for them,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that the scheme will also help the civic body to get revenue.

The scheme is available for two months from December 15 to February 15 and citizens will get upto 75 per cent rebate in a penalty for delayed payment. “Those who have not paid their property tax can make full payment with just 25 per cent penalty,” said a senior official from the property tax department. He added that the scheme can be availed only if full payment is made at one go. “No stage or part payment is accepted in the scheme,” added the official.

While there will be no further extension of the scheme, those who have already made the payment cannot claim a refund under the scheme. “No refund can be claimed under Abhay Yojana for any amount paid before the commencement of this scheme,” said the official. He added that the civic body will reach out to citizens with the details of the scheme through various media outlets, such as banners, hoardings and social media, amongst others.

In order to avail of the scheme, citizens can get applications at the corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in and eight ward offices along with the approved payment centers. “Citizens can make the payment by cash or cheque at civic headquarters and eight ward offices. Apart from this, a special link of Abhay Yojana will be given on the website of the corporation http://www.nmmc.gov.in as well as on the mobile app NMMC e-connect,” he added.