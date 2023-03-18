 Navi Mumbai: Motorbike used to murder builder in Nerul found 1km from incident site
Navi Mumbai: Motorbike used to murder builder in Nerul found 1km from incident site

The motorbike was used to flee after committing the crime.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 01:32 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Motorbike used to murder builder in Nerul found 1km from incident site | FPJ

The Nerul police found the motorbike used for the murder of a builder in Nerul on Wednesday evening. The bike was found abandoned in Jui Nagar which is hardly one kilometre from the incident site. However, police say that there is no major breakthrough. 

Amit Kale, DCP (crime) confirmed that the Nerul police have recovered the bike from Jui Nagar. The motorbike was used to flee after committing the crime.

No major breakthrough in case yet

On Wednesday evening around 4.45 pm, the two assailants came in a motorbike and pumped bullets to Savji Manjeri (Patel) who was getting inside his car in sector 6 in Nerul.

Meanwhile, the police also called business partners of Manjeri. DCP Kale said that the investigation is still going and there is no major breakthrough. 

After the incident, the Navi Mumbai police formed multiple teams and launched a manhunt for the two assailants. One team was also sent to Kutch in Gujarat for investigation. The deceased builder hailed from Kutch and he used to visit there frequently.

The 54-year-old builder of Emperia Group, Navi Mumbai hailed from the Kutch region of Gujarat and he has a house and office in Belapur. According to police, he used to spend more time in Kutch and used to visit Navi Mumbai. He was one of the partners of Emperia Group. Apart from land issues, now the police are also looking at other angles including personal enmity.

