Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam fills up to 83.5%, water cut unlikely next year

Good rainfall in July filled the Morbe dam upto 83 per cent and a couple of good showers in the catchment area will fill the dam to its full capacity. The Morbe dam supplies water to the city and there is very low chance that there will water cut next year.

At present, the water level is around 83.51% of the total capacity of Morbe dam, which is located in Khalapur in Raigad district.

A deputy engineer (Morbe Dam) informed that the area where the dam is located received good rainfall so far. “The rainy season is still left a lot and a couple of good showers will fill the dam to its capacity,” said the official.

The total storage capacity of the Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 3, the storage was 159.414 MCM which is 83.51% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam when it overflows is 88 meters, and the present level is 84.65 meters,” said the official.

There is still a shortfall of around 3.5 meters which the civic administration is expecting to fill in days to come in the remaining monsoon season. “In order to overflow the dam, the catchment area requires around 3250 mm rainfall during the monsoon season. This year, so far, the catchment area has already 2693 mm rainfall and it requires around 550 mm more rainfall,” said the official.

In 2019, the catchment area of Morbe Dam had received around 5000 mm rainfall which was also a record. The dam was overflown on August 4 that year.

Except in 2020, the dam continued to overflow since 2016. “The monsoon is in the middle and we are expecting that it will overflow this year again,” added the official.

Rainfall in this monsoon so far:

Morbe dam level: 84.65 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 2693 mm