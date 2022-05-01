Navi Mumbai: MLA Manda Mhatre demands land to reserved land for cultural purposes in Belapur village

Navi Mumbai: Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre demanded to reserve land Ram Janmotsav, playground, Samaj Mandir, and a market in Belapur village and they should be handed over to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) during a meeting CIDCO MD, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

On the occasion, former Mayor Jaywant Sutar, CIDCO officials Panashikar, Parab, Aparna Vedule, and other officials were present. Mhatre said that CIDCO MD Mukherjee responded positively during the meeting and directed the concerned officers to submit the proposal.

MLA Mhatre said, “Traditional festivals are being celebrated in Belapur village even before the existence of CIDCO. Every year Ram Navami festival celebrated in the village is known as the biggest festival in Thane district. As the land is under the control of the villagers, the villagers have not allowed anyone to encroach on the land till date. If the land is reserved for traditional festivals and transferred to NMMC, the villagers will be able to take advantage of it.”

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:36 AM IST