Navi Mumbai Metro To Be Open For Public From November 17; Move Comes After CM Shinde's Directive To CIDCO

The wait for Navi Mumbai metro has ended as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said it will commence its commercial operation from November 17. The decision has been taken after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the planning agency to commence on Line number 1 between Belapur and Pendhar in the interests of common citizens.

CIDCO has already received the CMRS certificate for the commercial operation of line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar of Navi Mumbai Metro on June 21. However, there has been a delay for an unknown reason. The talks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating metro services was also doing the rounds in October. However, there was no official confirmation from CIDCO then. It took almost 12 years for CIDCO to make ready an 11 km stretch from Belapur Pendhar of line one of Navi Mumbai.

A statement issued by CIDCO stated that considering the travel convenience of citizens, Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde directed CIDCO to commence Navi Mumbai Metro services from November 17, 2023. This decision will fulfill the dream of Navi Mumbaikars to travel in Navi Mumbai Metro.

“The much awaited Metro services will commence on Line no. 1 between Belapur to Pendhar from November 17. Hearty congratulations to all Navi Mumbaikars. The Government of Maharashtra had given instructions to CIDCO that Metro should be made operational at the earliest for the citizens of Navi Mumbai. The Government aims to build a strong network of Metro lines in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region and CIDCO is implementing the Metro network very effectively in Navi Mumbai,” said CM Shinde.

“With the cooperation of Metro, rapidly developing Kharghar and Taloja nodes will get better connectivity along with Belapur. The efficient public transport system of Metro will strengthen Navi Mumbai’s significance as an international city,” said Anil Diggikar Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO

According to CIDCO, adequate infrastructure has been created at all metro stations. “The Navi Mumbai Metro has state-of-the-art air-conditioned coaches along with entry and exit arrangements at both (north and south) sides of the Metro stations. Parking spaces at Metro stations, ramps for disabled passengers, footpaths (pavements), spaces for auto rickshaws, provision of diesel generators (DG) with UPS for uninterrupted power supply, passenger announcement system on concourses and platforms, CCTV, provision of special toilets at concourse level for disabled persons, shops in concourse area for commercial purpose is a key feature of the Navi Mumbai Metro project,” said a statement.

Time table

Inaugural Service : November 17

At 3 pm at Belapur Terminal

Regular service from 6 am to 10 pm from both directions

Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1

Fare:

0-2km- Rs10

2-4km-Rs15

4-6km- Rs20

6-8km- Rs25

8-10km- Rs30

Beyond 10km- Rs40

Phase 1 consists of 11 stops

Total distance from Belapur to Pendhar: 11.1Km

Name of stations: Belapur, RBI Colony, Belapda, Utsav Chowk, Kendriya Vihar, Kharghar Village, Central Park, Pethapada, Amandoot, Pethali Taloja and Pendhar Terminal.

