Navi Mumbai Metro carries out trial run for phase 2 from Central Park to Utsav Chowk, WATCH VIDEO

Navi Mumbai: Metro carries out trial run for phase two from Central Park to Utsav Chowk

Navi Mumbai: The trial run from Central Park to Utsav Chowk of Navi Mumbai Metro was conducted successfully by Maha Metro on December 9.

The stretch falls under phase 2 of Line 1. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has split Line 1 into two phases. The first is from Pendhar to Central Park and the second phase is from Central Park to Belapur.

CIDCO, which is the planning agency, has already received the safety commissioner’s nod for the phase from Pendhar to Central. Now, the work on the remaining stretch from Central Park to Belapur is underway and a trial run was conducted in a part of phase 2.

Fares lower than NMMT AC buses

Line 1 is an 11.1 km stretch with 11 stations from Belapur to Pendher. CIDCO has even decided on the fare and claimed that it is lower than the AC buses of NMMT.

Dr Sanjat Mukherkjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO tweeted on Saturday morning about the development. He tweeted, “After receiving sanction from EIG (Electrical Inspector to the Govt), overhead Electrical lines with 25 KV; UP and DN Metro lines from Station 7 to Station 3 have been successfully charged.”

In the last month, the viaduct of the Metro has been painted and even the stations are being carried out at full speed. Last month, the Navi Mumbai Metro project received financial backing as it signed an agreement with the ICICI bank for a line credit of Rs. 500 crores. Following the line of credit sanctioned by ICICI Bank, the financial closure process for the Metro Line no. 1 project has been completed, informed CIDCO.

Estimated cost of the project

The estimated cost for the Metro line-1 project is Rs. 3,400 crores, out of which Rs. 2,600 crores are already infused by CIDCO, Rs. 500 crores are from bank Line of credit and the remaining will be CIDCO internal accruals. Considering the importance of the Metro Project in the internal connectivity of Navi Mumbai, this project will give the best travel option to citizens and boost the real estate sector. According to officials from CIDCO, there is a plan to start the whole stretch from Belapur to Pendhar in one go instead of in phases.

