Navi Mumbai: BANM property show brings affordable homes

Navi Mumbai: Four-day property exhibition of CREDAI BANM in Khandeshwar | FPJ

The four-day property exhibition of CREDAI BANM Raigad in Khandeshwar has brought out a large number of homes in affordable segments in the Panvel taluka areas.

Properties from Dronagiri, Pushpak Nagar, Rasayani and Panvel-Matheran Road have been displayed in the sixth mega property exhibition of the Raigad unit. During the event, the organisers are expecting around 75,000 home buyers and developers to seal around 500 deals.

Jitu Jagvani, the President of BANM Raigad, said they are focusing on fulfilling the dream of a maximum number of home buyers, with a budget of Rs 30 lakh one can easily get a home in Panvel, However,the recenthike in interest rates has dampened the mood of home buyers as easy monthly instalments (EMI) will be higher.

Anand Sharma, a prospective home buyer from Panvel said that buyers have already stretched their budgets. “Now, with an increased EMI, it’s very difficult to stretch it further,” he said.