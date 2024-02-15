Navi Mumbai: Man Holds Doctor Captive In Nerul Hotel After He Asks For Returns On Investment, Threatens To Circulate Objectionable Photos; Booked

Representational image

Navi Mumbai: A man was booked for allegedly holding a Nagpur-based doctor captive in a hotel in Navi Mumbai and extorting ₹30 lakh from the latter's father, a police official said on Thursday.

According to police, accused Rakesh Pusadkar, since April last year, had lured Dr Himanshu Raut into investing ₹28 lakh in the jewellery and electronics sectors but did not give the latter the promised returns.

"Pusadkar managed to get Raut to a hotel in Nerul and then held him captive. He extorted ₹30 lakh from the doctor's father. He also threatened to circulate objectionable photographs of the victim on social media," he said.

On the complaint of the doctor, Pusadkar was charged under Indian Penal Code sections for wrongful confinement, robbery, cheating, extortion and other offences but is yet to be arrested, the Nerul police station official said.

Man held for trying to extort Rs 1 crore from maternal uncle

Meanwhile, in a separate story, the police from Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly threatening his maternal uncle and trying to extort ₹1 crore from him, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that complainant Subhash Ramchandra Tupe's wife had lent ₹61 lakh to accused Mangesh Arun Thorat, who hails from Ahmednagar, for some business. She had also invested ₹1.25 crore in another venture through a man from Uttar Pradesh after signing an agreement.

When the complainant's wife did not get any money in return from the UP man, she handed over a copy of the agreement to Thorat and sought his help in recovering the funds.

After learning that his uncle, a retired state government engineer, had a lot of money, Throat allegedly began demanding ₹1 crore from him and also tried to avoid repaying the ₹61 lakh that he had borrowed, the official said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMT To Start Bus Services From Nerul To Mantralaya Via MTHL From Next Week

Thorat even threatened to harm his uncle and aunt and defame them by filing a complaint against them with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, said senior inspector Shekar Bagde from the anti-extortion cell of Thane police, citing the complaint.

Acting on a complaint by Tupe, the police laid a trap and arrested Thorat at a toll booth in Navi Mumbai as he accepted ₹1 crore from his 'mama' on Wednesday, he said.