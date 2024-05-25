 Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Raping, Blackmailing Woman
The woman, who works in a financial firm in Kharghar that offers loans, met the accused through his dealings with the company.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
The Kharghar police are searching for a 31-year-old man accused of raping a 37-year-old married woman after blackmailing her with compromising pictures. The accused, a resident of Sarsole village in Nerul, befriended the victim in December last year. The woman, who works in a financial firm in Kharghar that offers loans, met the accused through his dealings with the company.

Their friendship evolved into frequent meetings outside of work hours. The accused took advantage of this closeness to take compromising photos, which he used to coerce the victim into physical intimacy. When she tried to end the relationship, he threatened to expose their encounters and circulated their intimate photos to her husband and relatives.

A police officer said, “Fed up with the harassment, the woman refused to meet him. This infuriated the accused and he made their intimate photos viral and sent them to her husband and her relatives. He has gone into hiding and we have begun the hunt.”

