Navi Mumbai: Major Fire at chemical unit in Taloja

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Taloja MIDC on Tuesday morning. At least ten fire engines have been pressed into services.

As per the Taloja fire station, they received the call ataround 11.51 am. The fire had broken out in the Azeocryst Organics private limited located at plot number 34 in Taloja MIDC.

"The fire engines from Ulwe, Kalamoboli, Panvel, Kharghar, MIDC, and adjoining fire stations have been sent,” said an official from Taloja Fire Station.

He added that the fire has spread across the area, and that firefighting efforts were underway.

At present, there is no information on there being any casualties.