Navi Mumbai: LoP Danve demands thorough investigation of Kharghar incident | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A delegation led by the leader of the opposition of state assembly Ambadas Danve met Milind Bharambe, the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai on Monday and demanded a thorough investigation in the Kharghar incident during the award ceremony of Maharashtra Bhushan where 14 attendees died due to heat stroke.

Danve put up a few questions before the police commissioner and asked whether the organiser followed permission’s terms and condition strictly or not. If the guidelines were not followed, what action would be initiated? He also handed over a letter regarding the Kharghar incident.

Read Also Kharghar tragedy: Kin of 14 deceased get compensation

Event planned poorly: Danve

Danve alleged that despite spending Rs 13 crores on the event, it was planned poorly and even senior political leaders of the ruling party failed to gauge the severity.

“The state government is trying to cover up the fact of the Kharghar incident as it is a man-made calamity. This incident tarnishes the image of Maharashtra. Therefore, the fact of the incident must come before the people,” said Danve. He added that in the last few days, the temperature in the state was 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. Also, during the event at Navi Mumbai on April 16, 2023, the temperature was close to 35 degrees Celsius. Therefore, this unfortunate event is not a natural but a man-made disaster,” said Danve. He was accompanied by Thane MP Rajan Vichare, Vitthal More, Raigad district president of Shiv Sena (UBT) and other party leaders.

Read Also Thane: Congress leader demands sitting judge inquiry into Kharghar tragedy