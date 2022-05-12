Navi Mumbai: Locals panic after seeing explosive like materials, police say 'they were flares'

Mora police disposed of a total of 24 flares found at Kegaon beach in Uran on Thursday morning. Police said it was flares and the dates were already expired. Boats or ships use flares during emergencies as distress signalling.

A large number of locals flocked to Kegaon Beach in Uran on Thursday morning after the news of explosive kinds of objects were found on the beach. Immediately, police were informed about the suspected explosives on the beach. The Mora police reached the spot.

The Mora police seized all suspected objects from the beach. Abhijit Mohite, the senior police inspector from Mora Police station said when objects were inspected, they were flares, not explosives. “We found a total of 24 flares on the beach which were later disposed of under expert supervision,” said Mohite. He added that they are not explosive.

According to police, ships and boats keep flares to use during emergencies. “Flares are used as distress signalling to other vessels or shops to seek help. They are shot with an air gun made especially for flares. Light blows up soon after they are shot in the air,” said another official from the police station.

Police said that most of the time they do not require it, and their dates expired. They are either thrown into the sea or fall during the transfer of waste. In this case, these flares might fall into the sea and during the tide, they come into the beach.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 08:52 PM IST