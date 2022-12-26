Navi Mumbai: Law students host guidance camp on cyber laws for school-going children | Representative Image

The Second-Year students of Thane Municipal Law College of Vidya Prasarak Mandal held a guidance camp on cyber law and spread awareness on various legal issues among students of classes 7 to 9 at the Adavali-Bhutwali School of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the camp, the basic duties and responsibilities of citizens, POCSO Act, fundamental rights, Lok Adalat, compulsory education for children below 14 years, right to free education, 25 percent reservation for backward class students in private schools, fraud in online banking transactions, and the importance of advocacy were discussed.

On this occasion, Vinod Navale, Swapnali Chavan, Omkar Iyer, Rohini Sathe, Animesh Kumar, Sweta Patil, Dashrath Gangawane, and Sagar Suravase guided the students.

The lawyer and his team were thanked on behalf of the school for the programme organized through Siva Thigale. During the programme, Tulsi saplings were distributed to the students and teachers present to promote tree plantation.