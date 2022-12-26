e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Law students host guidance camp on cyber laws for school-going children

Navi Mumbai: Law students host guidance camp on cyber laws for school-going children

During the camp, the basic duties and responsibilities of citizens, POCSO Act, fundamental rights, Lok Adalat, compulsory education for children below 14 years, right to free education and other important subjects were discussed.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Law students host guidance camp on cyber laws for school-going children | Representative Image
Follow us on

The Second-Year students of Thane Municipal Law College of Vidya Prasarak Mandal held a guidance camp on cyber law and spread awareness on various legal issues among students of classes 7 to 9 at the Adavali-Bhutwali School of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the camp, the basic duties and responsibilities of citizens, POCSO Act, fundamental rights, Lok Adalat, compulsory education for children below 14 years, right to free education, 25 percent reservation for backward class students in private schools, fraud in online banking transactions, and the importance of advocacy were discussed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Conline games |Cyber-crimes need technical experts to get cracking
article-image

On this occasion, Vinod Navale, Swapnali Chavan, Omkar Iyer, Rohini Sathe, Animesh Kumar, Sweta Patil, Dashrath Gangawane, and Sagar Suravase guided the students.

The lawyer and his team were thanked on behalf of the school for the programme organized through Siva Thigale. During the programme, Tulsi saplings were distributed to the students and teachers present to promote tree plantation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra pollution control panel issues show-cause notice to Thane company for releasing toxins...

Maharashtra pollution control panel issues show-cause notice to Thane company for releasing toxins...

Mumbai updates: Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak & Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot produced before a...

Mumbai updates: Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak & Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot produced before a...

Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat injures shoulder during morning walk at Seminary Hills

Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat injures shoulder during morning walk at Seminary Hills

Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Maharashtra: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation for ordering regularisation of the...

Maharashtra: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation for ordering regularisation of the...