Navi Mumbai: Large number of fishes found dead in pond, civic body takes water sample to check contamination

A large number of fishes were found dead at a civic holding pond at sector 19 in Koparkhairane on Thursday morning. However, by the time, the civic body reached the pond to check it, many locals took away some of the fishes. The civic body has now sent the water sample to the laboratory to find any contamination in the water.

Locals spotted the fish floating at the holding pond on Thursday morning when they went there for a morning walk. A senior official from the Koparkhairane ward said that they received information from locals about the fish floating in the pond. The official added that the fish might have died in the night, and it started floating in the morning.

The exact quantity of the fishes could not be ascertained as many locals took away some fishes before the civic officials reached there.