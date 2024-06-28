Navi Mumbai: KRCL Takes Charge Of NM Metro Operations For Next 3 Years | File

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has announced that it has now taken charge of the maintenance and operations of the Navi Mumbai Metro. A one of the major achievements for KRCL, it bagged the tender of Rs 12.75 crore from City and Industrial Development Corporation and have taken charge of the maintenance and operation for next three years. “We started the work from April 1 this year. The responsibilities include, providing services of train operation, station control and other technical activities in Maha-Metro on outsourced basis for the operation & Maintenance of Navi Mumbai Metro Line-1 project,” Chief Public Relations Officer Girish Karandikar, said.

Apart from managing the Metro line, KRCL is also developing railway line in Nepal. “The 35-kilometer India-Nepal rail line that we are developing, signifies the railway's growing influence and its capability to manage complex and strategic rail projects,” Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of KRCL, said.

The Navi Mumbai Metro is one of the crucial transportation network for the city which runs over an 1110 kilometer stretch from Belapur Terminus to Pendhar in Taloja. Similarly, the Indo- Nepal railway line also plays a crucial role in connecting the two countries.

The 35-kilometer rail line between Jayanagar in india and Kurtha in Nepal includes eight stations: Jayanagar, Inarwa, Khajur, Mahinathpur, Baidehi, Parwaha, Janakpur, and Kurtha.

Besides, the expansion of the work, KRCL is also looking into doubling the length of the line in sections like Madgaon to Thokur and Kankavali to Sawantwadi and are awaiting approval from Railway Board, They are currently operating 741 kilometre route from Roha in Maharashtra to Thokur in Karnataka which has 68 railway stations and four halt stations.