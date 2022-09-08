Navi Mumbai: Kharghar's Atal Foundation to collect partially used medicines for underprivileged

Photo: Representative Image

Atal Foundation in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar has started an initiative of collecting unused or partially used medicines. The medicine will be later given to underprivileged sections of society.

The foundation will run the special campaign for a week and people who have 'unused or partially used' medicines that they do not require further can deposit the medicines at the BJP party office, Mont Blanc building, opposite Raghunath Vihar, sector 13 in Kharghar.

As per government norms, these medicines would be used for underprivileged people. The collection of such medicines will be carried out between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm from September 9 to September 15.

Brijesh Patel, President of ATAL Foundation, said that a large number of people from the underprivileged section could not afford to buy medicine. "Many of us throw such medicines when not required. But the same can be useful for others," said Patel.