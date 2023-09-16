Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Traffic Unit Takes Action Against 40 Vehicles Parked Illegally |

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar traffic unit took-action against vehicles parked illegally along the road and which were obstructing smooth flow of traffic early this week. The action was taken against a total of 40 vehicles at three different locations in the Kharghar node.

E-challans Were Issued Under Motor Vehicle Act

A total of 16 four-wheeler vehicles that obstruct traffic at Shilp Chowk Kharghar, 10 vehicles parked in the area of Belpada Garage Line and 14 vehicles parked at D Mart Kharghar were penalised. The e-challans were issued under section 122 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The special drive was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector of Traffic Unit Kharghar S S Kane.

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai police also made an appeal to the citizens to not park their vehicles in such a manner as to obstruct traffic. Citizens should follow traffic rules.

