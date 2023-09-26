 Navi Mumbai: Kalwa Man Injured After Speeding Container Hits Bike On Nerul Bridge; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai: Kalwa Man Injured After Speeding Container Hits Bike On Nerul Bridge; Case Registered

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Kalwa Man Injured After Speeding Container Hits Bike On Nerul Bridge; Case Registered | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was injured after a container hit a motorbike on Nerul flyover in the wee hours of Monday. There was a technical problem in the motorbike and the rider along with his brothers was checking on the side of the road when the container hit him.

The injured person was identified as Vijay Salunkhe, a resident of Kalwa.

According to police, Vijay along with his brother Vinayak Salunkhe was going to Kalwa from Satara on a motorbike. When his motorbike arrived at Nerul Bridge around 1.30 am on Monday, the motorcycle was making noise. Because of this, when they stopped to check the motorcycle on the roadside, he was hit by a speeding container coming from behind.

Case Registered

Vijay sustained injuries and he was taken to a private hospital for treatment. The container driver left the container and ran away from the spot. A case has been registered against the container driver in Nerul police station an investigation is being carried out by the police.

article-image
