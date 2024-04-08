Navi Mumbai: JNPA Expands Its Liquid Cargo Handling Capacity With New Berths To Enhance Operational Efficiency

JNPA Port | X

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is pleased to announce the successful expansion of its liquid cargo handling capacity with the introduction of Additional Liquid Cargo Berths (ALCB), namely Liquid Berth-3 and Liquid Berth-4. Equipping, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Additional Liquid Cargo Berths LB3 and LB4 at JNPA through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Infrastructure Investment And Partnership At JNPA

JNPA currently manages approximately 6.5 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) of liquid cargo through its existing Liquid Berth-1 and Liquid Berth-2. Recognizing the need for additional infrastructure to cater to increased demand, JNPA invested Rs. 225 Crore to develop ALCB through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, utilizing internal funding and also completed the process to operationalize it through PPP route in line with the Government directives.

In the recently completed tendering process, M/s JSW Infrastructure Limited has emerged as the top bidder for operating the ALCB, offering a quoted royalty of Rs. 252 per metric tonne. The estimated capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the operator is Rs. 69 Crore. The Letter of Intent was awarded to M/s JSW Infrastructure Limited on February 19, 2024, and the Concession Agreement was signed on April 8, 2024.

Expressing his thoughts, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said, “Expanding our liquid cargo handling capacity is a strategic move to meet growing demand and enhance operational efficiency at JNPA. The port’s liquid capacity constraint was causing queuing of ships, with the addition of the new terminal waiting time will be reduced to nil.”

Enhancing Efficiency And Revenue For JNPA

This development is set to alleviate pressure on the existing liquid jetty, effectively addressing vessel waiting issues and reducing demurrage costs. Designed for larger vessels with expanded parcel sizes, it promises enhanced customer service, attracting new clients and boosting cargo volumes. With the capability for simultaneous handling of two vessels, it ensures optimized berthing options and increased throughput, translating to higher revenue earnings for JNPA.