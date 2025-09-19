Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will have a ‘digital twin’ from day one which will ensure smooth operations of the airport. The one-of-its-kind ‘airport in a box’ technology integrates building information modelling (BIM) with geographic information system (GIS) to predict failures, plan resources smartly and optimise maintenance.

With the nearing of NMIA’s tentative inauguration date, September 30, the airport operator Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL) has commenced preparations in full swing to keep India’s first natively digital airport ready. Adani Digital Lab, the technology and digital transformation arm for the Adani Group, will employ a series of technological initiatives to make NMIA future-ready.

Over the period of time, AAHL has developed various digital technologies to help in the operations of its seven airports across the country. However, the plug and play system will serve as a unified platform stacking technological services for the new airport, eliminating the need to rebuild information technology systems.

One of the most distinctive characteristics will be the airport’s digital twin, which already exists as a multi-dimensional digital replica of the airport. The technology, named ‘airport in a box’, will integrate BIM to GIS to predict failures, plan resources smarter and optimise maintenance. The “future-ready infrastructure” will feature enterprise asset management, green tech development and a strong cyber security ecosystem.

According to AAHL, capacity expansions will no longer be treated as disjointed projects as they will seamlessly integrate into digital-native operations. It focuses on creating a robust framework that supports operations today and scales for future requirements. This initiative is aimed at future-proofing infrastructure by focusing on investments that ensure scalability and readiness for onboarding new airports.

The greenfield airport will also benefit from Adani Digital Lab’s aviio software, which streamlines operations for all airport stakeholders including the operator, airlines, security agencies, ground handlers, and service providers. The system, which is already being utilised at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) through its newly renovated airport operations control centre, will deliver timely information, streamline processes, and enhance collaboration to ensure smoother operations. Adani Digital Lab is also working on integrating video analytics, baggage arrival monitoring, temperature control as well as BIM with aviio app.

Similarly, the Adani One App will integrate all airport services into a single, user-friendly digital platform. Already downloaded by around 15 million people at all AAHL-operated airports, passengers can pre-book lounges, shop for food and beverages, navigate the airport and benefit from Adani Rewards, India’s first airport-specific loyalty programme.

