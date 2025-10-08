Navi Mumbai International Airport Promises European-Style Experience With Lotus-Inspired Terminal | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to give flyers a one-of-its-kind experience with its European-styled design and architecture. The Terminal-1 at NMIA, featuring a lotus-shaped structure and wide open views beyond the runway, aims to redefine passenger experience while offering a range of retail, food, and beverage facilities.

India’s first twin-city aviation hub

India is poised to make aviation history with the inauguration of its first twin-city aviation hub in Mumbai’s metropolitan region. Aviation enthusiasts eagerly await operations to commence at NMIA, which is expected to boost air traffic from Mumbai and rival global hubs such as London Heathrow for passenger movement and Shanghai for cargo operations.

Architectural marvel inspired by India’s national flower

The airport’s design goes beyond functionality to celebrate artistry. The terminal’s architecture, inspired by India’s national flower—the lotus—was conceptualized by London-based Zaha Hadid Architects. The design features 12 sculptural anchors resembling unfurling petals and 17 massive columns that seamlessly carry the weight of the lotus canopy. This concept echoes Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), where peacock feather-like columns represent India’s national bird.

Read Also Maharashtra Approves Independent Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station With 108 Posts To...

Immersive digital art and futuristic facilities

Upon entering, passengers will be greeted by the world’s largest circular screens displaying Maharashtra-themed immersive digital art. The terminal’s second floor houses 66 check-in counters and 22 self-baggage drop stations for seamless processing. After security clearance, travelers will arrive at a panoramic space offering a 180-degree view of the runway and surrounding landscape—reminiscent of Europe’s most scenic airports.

A view unlike any other in India

Unlike the food court at CSMIA’s Terminal-2, which overlooks slum settlements and high-rises beyond the runway, NMIA’s Terminal-1 offers a serene, uninterrupted landscape view. “The view from NMIA’s T1 is such that every passenger will halt for a while and embrace it before boarding their flight. With every new terminal, passengers will get newer and more attractive views to be enjoyed,” said an official.