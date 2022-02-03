Navi Mumbai: Green activist seeks chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's interference to save Panje wetland

Navi Mumbai-based green activist seeks chief minister interference in saving the Panje wetland in Uran. The activist claimed that Navi Mumbai Special Economic Zone (NMSEZ) is allegedly carrying out landfilling and construction work across Panje inter-tidal area which will impact the biodiversity and fish-rich zone.

As per the green activist, there have been expert opinions to preserve Panje as it falls under Coastal Regulation Zine-1 (CRZ). Even the Mangrove Foundation too is keen to conserve it, claimed the activist.

B N Kumar, the Director of NatConnect Foundation claimed the denotified NMSEZ has out up signboards cautioning trespassers at Panje-Dongari wetland in Uran and proclaiming that the area has been leased out to it by CIDCO. “All along, NMSEZ has been carrying out landfill and construction of compound walls across about 1,250 hectares including Panje inter-tidal area without any signboard anywhere,” claimed Kumar.

He added that the NMSEZ was notified on November 21, 2007 and later de-notified on February 28, 2019, as per a piece of information obtained by his NGO NatConnect Foundation from the Union Commerce Ministry. Following the NMSEZ was denotified, the Maharashtra government has subsequently allowed the conversion of the project into an Integrated Industrial Area (IIA).

“In view of these developments, the project is no more an SEZ,” said Kumar and sought interference from the Chief Minister to stop the destruction of biodiversity. He also claimed that neither the erstwhile NMSEZ nor the IIA has the CRZ clearances. This has been confirmed by the State Environment department in an RTI response to NatConnect and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan. “The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has submitted an affidavit to the Bombay High Court that Panje area falls under CRZ-1 while the Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray banned construction in the mangrove area,” said Kumar.

Dilip Koli of Paaramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti said, “The wetland is also rich with fish and crabs which is a source of income for the local fishing community that has been consistently denied of its right to practice its trade under the constitution by various projects in Uran.”

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:51 PM IST