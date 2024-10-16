Navi Mumbai: Godrej Properties To Develop 6.54 Acres Of Prime Land In Kharghar

Godrej Properties set to transform 6.54 acres in Kharghar into a premium residential community | File

Navi Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced on Wednesday that it has emerged as the highest bidder to develop a group housing project at a premium location in Sector 5-A, Kharghar according to e-auction portal of City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The plots, measuring 6.54 acres, will offer a development potential of 2 million sq ft, comprising premium residential apartments of varied configurations, with an estimated combined revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore.

Sector 5-A, Kharghar enjoys excellent connectivity with key transport hubs, including Kharghar and CBD-Belapur Railway Stations, metro connectivity as well as the Sion-Panvel Expressway. The area is in proximity to Kharghar residential node and boasts of a well-developed social infrastructure with healthcare facilities and educational institutions. This development will enjoy excellent views of the Kharghar hills.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our entry into the Kharghar micro-market aligns well with our strategy of strengthening our portfolio across the key real estate markets in India. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents.”

In its latest operational updates for the July-September quarter, Godrej Properties added eight new land parcels in the first six months of this fiscal with a total estimated saleable area of about 11 million square feet and total estimated booking value potential of around Rs 12,650 crore.

This included the addition of six new land parcels in the second quarter of this fiscal with an expected booking value of Rs 9,650 crore.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, Godrej Properties' sales booking value grew 89 per cent annually to over Rs 13,800 crore. This is the highest-ever booking value achieved by Godrej Properties during the first half of a fiscal year.