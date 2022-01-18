Navi Mumbai gears up to host AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022; see pics

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has turned a defunct NMMT bus into a small exhibition on AFC Women's Asian Football Cup 2022. Banners with information on teams, schedules, players, and venues have been put up. The interior design of the bus has been done under the guidance of JJ School of Arts alumnus and renowned artist Amol Thakurdas.

Indian is hosting the 20th edition of AFC Women's Asian Football Cup 2022 and matches will be played at three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. Two grounds in Navi Mumbai including one of NMMC in Nerul has been chosen for practice matches. The tournament will be held between January 20 and February 6 and a total of 12 teams from the continent are participating. The final match will be played at Dr. D Y Patil station in Nerul. The tournament will be held in strict compliance with the Covid Prohibition Rules.

Apart from large hoardings across the city, important joints in the city have been beautified with murals, sculptures to create an atmosphere of the football tournament. The civic body has turned one of its grounds at sector 19 in Nerul as an international standard football ground.

Nandani Arora, the project director of the Local Organizing Committee of AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022 flagged off the bus at civic headquarter in Belapur last week.

“The bus has been turned into a chariot that has complete information about the AFC tournament as well as the schedule of all the matches to be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. There are banners about the performance of the Indian women's football team and photos of women footballers of the participating continent,” said an official from NMMC. He added that the bus has been designed under the guidance of JJ School of Arts alumnus and renowned artist Amol Thakurdas. “Jingles and video recordings of the players are also displayed on the screen inside of the chariot,” he added.

Check out the pictures below:

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:32 PM IST