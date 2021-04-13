Navi Mumbai: Ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh seized from shop in Kalamboli, owner held

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police arrested a 50-year-old woman and seized 8 kg ganja worth Rs 1.50 lakh after it conducted a raid at a shop in Kalamboli on Sunday.

The arrested woman was identified as Shakira Banu Saiyad and she was selling the contraband at her grocery shop.

“Acting on a tip-off we carried out a raid at a shop at sector 12 in Kalamboli on Sunday evening and found the contraband," said a police official from the cell.

Saiyad was arrested under section 20(b) and 8(c) of the NDPS Act. She was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused was selling ganja in her shop for a long time. She was operating based on word-of-mouth publicity. We are now investigating the case to find out from where she collected the ganja. More people are likely to be arrested in this case,” he said.