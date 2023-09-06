Navi Mumbai: Ganesh Naik Charitable Trust Felicitates 1000 Educators On Teachers' Day | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the Ganesh Naik Charitable Trust felicitated 1000 teachers in Navi Mumbai. The event witnessed a large number of teachers, students, and educationists attending which was held at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, accompanied by Ganesh Naik Charitable Trust President Sanjiv Naik and Navi Mumbai BJP District President Sandeep Naik, presided over the ceremony, presenting teachers and principals with shawls, bouquets, and certificates.

MLA Ganesh Naik's Heartfelt Gesture Towards Teachers

During the event, MLA Ganesh Naik paid tribute to distinguished educators, including the former Chairman of the Board of Education and former teacher Eknath Patil, Headmistress Sudha Menon, and Ashok Sonwane, who represented municipal schools on behalf of all teacher categories.

MLA Naik assured teachers that any issues they face related to the State Government's Education Department, CIDCO Corporation, or Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation would be addressed. He highlighted Navi Mumbai's safe and welcoming environment, envisioning it as the top city in the country in the future.

