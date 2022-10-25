Navi Mumbai: Four held for routing international calls to Indian numbers, causing crores in losses to DoT

The DoT complained to Navi Mumbai police after it noticed that international telecom voice traffic was being routed to Indian local numbers through a software | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The cyber cell and crime branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons for illegally routing international calls to Indian numbers, thereby causing revenue loss to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to the police, they have already caused over Rs 2.5 crores revenue loss to DoT. Police also seized various items including mobile phone, laptops, and server worth Rs 7.26 lakh from them.

The DoT complained to Navi Mumbai police after it noticed that international telecom voice traffic was being routed to Indian local numbers through a software.

“The DoT complained at its toll free numbers that many residents were receiving calls from their relatives from other countries but they did not show the country code. In fact, it showed local number with city codes,” said an official from

Following a complaint from DoT, a case was registered at Turbhe police station under sections 420 and 34 of IPC and 4, 20, 21 and 25 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

The minute technical analysis revealed that a call centre called M/s Global Enterprises was routing international calls to Indian numbers. The call centre was involved in international illegal VoIP call routing. Finally, the police arrested the four persons involved in the racket.

They were identified as Suraj Murali Verma, 30, a businessman and resident of Borivali, Anup Murali Verma, 40, a real estate agent and resident of Thane, Sajid Jalil Syed, 36, a real estate agent and resident of Mira Road (East), Abdul Aziz Firojabadi, 42 a real estate agent and resident of Mira Road.

According to police, they also set up a similar bogus data call centre in Hyderabad, and accordingly the Hyderabad police have been informed. With their arrest, a case of cheating registered against them at Gorakhnath Police station in Uttar Pradesh was also solved.

“They committed the crime by using fake documents and got leased connections from local service providers,” said the official. Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police appealed to citizens to report the Toll Free number of DoT if they receive international calls with local code.