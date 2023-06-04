Navi Mumbai: Five injured in amusement park ride mishap in Nerul

Five people were injured when a safety harness of an umbrella-shaped joy ride at the newly-opened Wonder Park in Nerul snapped on Saturday night. The injured have been admitted to Apollo Hospital and are reported to be recovering.

The ride mishap

The recreation park spread over 9.8 hectare is owned and operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It was under upgradation for several months and was finally inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde on May 30 amidst fanfare. The NMMC spent as much as ₹28 cr on adding more rides, lighting, amphitheatre and lake development. There are also replicas of the seven wonders of the world.

The Nerul police have started investigation and are taking help of technicians to find out why exactly the harness broke. ``Only after the probe is completed we will be able to pin responsibility on the officials concerned," an official added.

