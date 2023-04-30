Navi Mumbai: Fire in scrap godown in Pawane MIDC, none injured | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai on Saturday evening. Around 8 fine engines from Vashi, Koparkahiane and MIDC Pawane were rushed.

According to Panwe MIDC Fire station, the fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is going on. "The fire broke out around 4.55 pm and it was brought under control around 7 pm," said an official from MIDC Fire station. He added that no one was injured in the fire.

"Since most of the items stored in the godown were combustible like wood, plastic drums among others," said the official.

However, it was also suspected that chemicals were stored as the fire spread at a fast speed.