Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical company in Taloja MIDC

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Taloja MIDC on Thursday evening.

Four fire engines from Taloja MIDC, Kalamboli and Kharghar have been pressed in to control the fire.

According to the Taloja MIDC fire station, the fire broke out at 5.10 pm at Mody Chemi Pharma Limited located at plot number 103 in New Chemical Zone in Taloja MIDC under the Taluka Panvel in Raigad district.

An official from MIDC Taloja fire station informed that the fire has been brought under control.

"The cooling process is going on and it will take time," said the official.

article-image

