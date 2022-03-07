Navi Mumbai: Final CMRS test of Metro starts today; operations likely to begin soon

The final commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) tests of phase one of Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro started today. Once the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) gets certification from the CMRS, the deck will be cleared for the commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai Metro.

According to an official from CIDCO, the team will conduct trials of the metro for two days and check all safety measures, including signalling, rolling stock, load capacity among others and issue a certificate.

In January, the rolling stock that includes coaches, electrical and others was approved by the Railway Board.

Last week, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO shared the development through his tweet. He wrote that the final inspection of Navi Mumbai Metro (NMM) is scheduled on March 7 and 8. “This is the final test of NMM and once this certification is received, decks shall be open for commercial operations of phase one of line 1,” he had tweeted.

The clearance from CMRS is important for the commercial operation of the Metro. The Navi Mumbai Metro was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even the planning agency had to blacklist one of the contractors. Of the 11 km stretch of line 1, around 5.3 km from Pendhar to Central Park in Kharghar will be tested and opened for the public after getting approval.

The project was delayed due to a number of reasons including blacklisting the contractor. Later, CIDCO appointed MahaMetro for the completion of the remaining work and starting the operation.

The project got momentum after MahaMetro took up the work for the Belapur-Pendhar route. So far, the Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained the certificates from the RSDO.

