Mumbai: New COVID-19 wave unlikely for next six months, says Maha task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Monday said the third wave is almost over but stressed the need for vaccination by unvaccinated, indoor masking, air circulation and COVID appropriate behaviour.

"With the third wave almost gone, now just ensure vaccination to unvaccinated, indoor masking , air circulation, appropriate behaviour. It is unlikely that any wave will come up at least till the next 6 months. Don't allow a new strain to emerge, be responsible. Normalcy is returning. Vaccinate the world as early as possible," said Dr Joshi.

His comments came days after the state government lifted curbs in 14 districts while Thane District Collector relaxed COVID restrictions in Thane and Navi Mumbai in the wake of a dip in COVID 19 cases.

The state government has however not relaxed curbs with regard to wearing masks as it is still mandatory. The government will decide on mask free state only after seeking the opinion of the task force and after a review of the ground-level situation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:24 AM IST