Navi Mumbai: Father and son lose their way in Karnala Bird Sanctuary; police trace them

Karnala Bird Sanctuary | File

The Karnala Sanctuary attracts a large number of tourists, especially for trekking to the fort. However, sometimes it turns out to be a maze for visitors.

On Friday, a 50-year-old, man and his son lost their way in the sanctuary while trekking in a group.

Yogesh Bidkar and his son Vedanta Bidkar made relentless efforts to get the right path to come out of the sanctuary,

After having failed multiple times, they finally dialed police control number 100 and sought help.

The sanctuary that falls under the jurisdiction of Panvel Taluka police station, acted immediately and sent a team.

Two police personnel spent around two hours in the Sanctuary and traced them. They brought them safely to the main area.

“It took two hours for police personal N Ghule and two employees of the Forest Department Bhojane and Vilas Rathod to trace and brought out of the Karnala sanctuary,” said an official from Panvel taluka police station.