Navi Mumbai: Family Of 30-Year-Old Gangrape And Murder Victim Demands Action Against NRI Police And In-Laws

Navi Mumbai: The parents of the 30 year old Belapur lady who was gangraped and murdered in Ghol Ganapati temple at Shilphata, have demanded action to be taken against the officer from NRI police station who did not help them locate their daughter after she went missing. The family has also asked that action should also be taken against the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the deceased lady.

“Married for six years, she was tortured right from the beginning. Within two years of her marriage, she had come back home and was stayed with us for two months and also started the proceedings for divorce. That is when her husband came to take her back promising that he won’t illtreat her anymore. After three years of marriage, she had a son and we assumed that things would change for better but it did not. Our father had told her to come back home but she insisted that we wants to continue the marriage with him for the sake of the child,” the younger sister of the deceased lady, said.

A graduate from banking and insurance stream, the lady used to work in a bank as well but her husband who was always suspected her, had made her leave the job. According to the family of the deceased, her husband, who was a staffer of Navi Mumbai Municpal Corporation, was addicted to gambling and also tortured his wife to bring money from home. On May 31, father of the deceased lady retired from the accounts department of a government school.

“Since then the mother in law and husband had started harassing her to get the pension money from our father. On July 6, when she left home at 6 am after a fight over the same issue, she had called one her friends saying that she cant go back to her parents as she cant keep on asking money always. She also told that she was so stressed that she could do anything to herself but the only reason she wont do anything is for her son. It was the first time that she left home without son. Usually whenever she leaves the house, she takes her son as well,” the sister added.

The family further alleged that when they reached police station, the police were not ready to take a missing person’s complaint initially as 24 hours had not been over. “Later they did take the complaint and we told them that she is mentally disturbed and we are afraid that something might happen to her. We requested the police to help us with her last location or cctv footage that will help us locate where she could have probably gone, but the police did not budge. If they would had taken efforts, my sister would have survived. She was at the temple for around 12 hours,” the sister said.

Meanwhile political parties to are coming ahead in support of the family and meeting the commissioner of police demanding action against the NRI police. Alka Lamba, President of All India Mahila Congress who met the parents of the deceased said, “We would fight with them for justice. If required would come on road for protest. She was not a just a victim of gangrape, but also of dowry harassment and domestic violence. Action needs to be taken,” Lamba said.

Saluja Sutar, ex corporator from Sharad Pawar faction of NCP and other party workers too had visited Deputy Commissioner of POilce (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane. “We demanded for fast track of the case. Have also demanded that action should be taken against NRI police for their carelessness in this case. The in-laws too need to be booked,” Sutar said.