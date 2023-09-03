Navi Mumbai: Ex-Corporator Asks To Snatch Plot From Trust, Cites 24-Year Delay To Start Hospital

Former NMMC Corporator Vishal Dolas | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Ex-corporator Vishal Dolas has reiterated his demand to start a hospital on a Seawoods plot, which was transferred to a trust for the same purpose, but there has been no significant progress in the past 24 years. Located in sector 48A, the land parcel was allotted to the trust in 1999. However, it took two decades just to construct a building. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has issued multiple notices to the trust for failing to start the hospital.

Plot should be transferred to NMMC, demands Dolas

The plot should be transferred to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), said Dolas, who is also the ex-chairman of the civic body's sports and cultural committee. Pointing out that the area lacks a good public hospital and the NMMC has already planned a super-specialty facility, he said, “The location of the 15,109 sq m plot is around half-a-km from Palm Beach Road and bustling Seawoods. The hospital will be beneficial for residents as well as accident victims of Palm Beach Road.”

When Dolas had raised the issue around four years ago, the CIDCO had issued a show cause notice to the trust, asking why its lease and license agreement should not be terminated. However, the issue was resolved after the trust assured to start the hospital within seven months.

Vishal Dolas vowed to protest

The ex-corporator vowed to protest if a decision regarding the plot is not taken. Meanwhile, an official from CIDCO’s town service assured to look into the matter.

