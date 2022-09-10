Navi Mumbai: Eleven from a family at immersion site in Panvel, sustain injuries/ Representative Photo |

Eleven persons sustained injuries after getting electrocuted at an immersion site at Wadghar Koliwada in Pavel during visarjan on September 9.

The injured persons were from the same family, said officials. They have been admitted to Lifeline hospital and Sub-District Hospital in Panvel.

According to the police, the incident took place when a wire connecting a generator snapped following heavy rainfall and wind. The wire fell on a youth and the family members jumped to his rescue, all of them were electrocuted.

The incident led to a chaotic situation, however, the police present over there brought the situation under control.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) prepared the immersion site, and the generator was set up for an uninterrupted power supply.

As per the eyewitness, the wire snapped and fell on a Manas Kumbhar, and he got electrocuted. And seeing this, when his family members came to save him, they also got an electric shock.

Others who electrocuted were Sarvam Panvelkar, Tanishka Panvelkar, Dilip Panvelkar, Nihar Chonkar, Deepali Panvelkar, Vedant Kumbar, Darshana Shivshivkar, Prasad Panvelkar, Ruplali Panvelkar, and Harshal Panvelkar.

They are getting treated at Life Line Hospital, Patwardhan Hospital, and sub-district hospital Panvel. Later the immersion site was relocated to an adjoining site.