Navi Mumbai: Developers welcome Prashant Thalur, Mahesh Baldi's stand on additional premium on Maveja

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi opposed the collection of additional lease amounts from plots wherein the increased compensation will be given by CIDCO. They moved a calling attention motion during the winter session of the state assembly and raised the issue.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) decided to collect additional lease premiums from plots where it has to pay additional compensation following a court order. However, developers as well as PAPs have opposed the move of CIDCO.

Prakash Baviskar, president of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA) has welcomed the stand of two MLAs.

He said that both NBWA and MBVA welcomed both MLAs' stand as they raised the issue regarding Maveja (additional premium) in the assembly session.

“The issue is related to common homebuyers and villagers. It has brought great relief to the general public and those whose transfer of house and society plots has been stalled,” said Baviskar.

CIDCO allotted 12.5% of developed land to the project after persons whose lands were taken for the development of Navi Mumbai. In addition, CIDCO also provided monetary compensation to these villagers. However, a few villagers approached the court alleging that they did not get the right compensation.

The court directed CIDCO to pay additional compensation. CIDCO argued that this will impact the financial health of CIDCO and thus it decided to levy additional premiums on those lands where it is giving additional compensation.